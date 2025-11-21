What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for INKT FY2025 Earnings?

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.33.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

