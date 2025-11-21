What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for AURA FY2025 Earnings?

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aura Biosciences in a research report issued on Sunday, November 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.98). The consensus estimate for Aura Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

AURA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ AURA opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $339.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.45. Aura Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06.

In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $57,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 474,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,382.85. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Janet Jill Hopkins sold 17,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $92,730.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 252,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,552.70. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 39,223 shares of company stock valued at $233,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 61,162 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

