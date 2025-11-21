What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for ELDN FY2025 Earnings?

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELDN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ELDN stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

