What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CAR FY2025 Earnings?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($4.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.40). Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $212.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $10.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,159,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,841,000 after acquiring an additional 208,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 46,038 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 48,706.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,552,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,361 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,290,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,142,000 after purchasing an additional 409,761 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 440.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,035,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,195,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

