What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for LLY FY2025 Earnings?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $23.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.78. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,042.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $849.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $786.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,057.00. The firm has a market cap of $985.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

