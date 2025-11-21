What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for UDR FY2025 Earnings?

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for United Dominion Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.80%.The business had revenue of $399.55 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Get Our Latest Report on United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 390.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $36,506,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.