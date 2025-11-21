What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for UDR FY2025 Earnings?

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for United Dominion Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.
United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.80%.The business had revenue of $399.55 million during the quarter.
Get Our Latest Report on United Dominion Realty Trust
United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance
UDR stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 390.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $36,506,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.
About United Dominion Realty Trust
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Dominion Realty Trust
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.