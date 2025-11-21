WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 493,872 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 302,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 638,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,379,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 512,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 741.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 301,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,543,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

