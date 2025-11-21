Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $83.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

