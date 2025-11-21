Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for NOV

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

NOV Stock Down 5.7%

NOV stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. NOV has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NOV by 114.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NOV by 395.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NOV by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

