Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for NOV

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
NOV Stock Down 5.7%
NOV stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. NOV has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NOV by 114.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NOV by 395.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NOV by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
NOV Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
NOV Company Profile
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.
