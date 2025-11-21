Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Blue Owl Capital

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $453.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.81 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 83,200 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,800. The trade was a -200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.96%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

