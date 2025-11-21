Zacks Research Has Negative View of Carter’s FY2025 Earnings

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Carter’s in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.60. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Carter’s Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Carter’s had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $757.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,208.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

