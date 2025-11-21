Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of EQR FY2025 Earnings

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Equity Residential stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 425.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

