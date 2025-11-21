Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of CINF FY2025 Earnings

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.83. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on CINF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $163.66 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.98 per share, with a total value of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

