Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for MDLZ Earnings

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

