Zacks Research Predicts Everest Group FY2025 Earnings

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everest Group in a report released on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $42.04 for the year. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $10.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $15.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $13.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $55.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $18.25 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $17.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $9.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $59.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.77.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG stock opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. Everest Group has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $392.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.27.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.80 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,983,023.58. This trade represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter worth $35,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

