Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.94. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on YUM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.32. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $3,627,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $419,839.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,292. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock worth $5,657,495. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.