Zacks Research Weighs in on BXP’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BXP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.84. The consensus estimate for BXP’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BXP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. New Street Research set a $85.00 price objective on BXP in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BXP has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in BXP in the 3rd quarter worth $9,212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BXP in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in BXP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BXP by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 285,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after buying an additional 153,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 454,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,235,000 after acquiring an additional 49,066 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BXP news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,191.82. This trade represents a 59.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,215,198.46. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.47%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

