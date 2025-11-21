Zacks Small Cap Has Negative Outlook for PLX FY2025 Earnings

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
