Zacks Small Cap Has Negative Outlook for PLX FY2025 Earnings

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 364,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 126.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.