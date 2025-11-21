Zacks Small Cap Has Weak Forecast for Imunon FY2025 Earnings

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Imunon in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.66) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.31). The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.57.

IMNN has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Imunon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Imunon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imunon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNN opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Imunon has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $41.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imunon stock. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC owned about 1.41% of Imunon worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

