1,062 Shares in Investors Title Company $ITIC Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Investors Title at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title during the second quarter worth about $1,466,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Investors Title in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Investors Title Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $271.43 on Friday. Investors Title Company has a 1 year low of $190.20 and a 1 year high of $290.40. The company has a market cap of $512.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.31.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

