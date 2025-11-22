10,963 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 297,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -229.25 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.