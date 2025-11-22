1,232 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,354,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,841,000 after purchasing an additional 700,521 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after buying an additional 228,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 802,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after acquiring an additional 180,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after acquiring an additional 132,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 120,764 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

AIRR opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $101.70.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0141 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.