12,724 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $5,045,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 138,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average of $134.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $152.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

