12,747 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 126,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,798,000 after buying an additional 110,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,733,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total value of $3,471,294.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,757,269.55. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total transaction of $2,889,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,803.68. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 98,904 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,787 over the last three months. 15.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Duolingo from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $172.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.27 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.81 and a 200-day moving average of $361.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

