1,318 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $209.27 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $210.32. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.11.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

