20,429 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc. $D Purchased by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,979,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 588.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.82%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

