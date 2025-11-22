245,420 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 245,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,943,000.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE AVB opened at $180.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $222.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.