245,420 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 245,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,943,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.9%
NYSE AVB opened at $180.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.
AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 85.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $222.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.35.
AvalonBay Communities Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.
