50,468 Shares in The Mosaic Company $MOS Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. Mosaic accounts for about 0.6% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 172.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

