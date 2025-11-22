6,218 Shares in South Plains Financial, Inc. $SPFI Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 352.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 72,269 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded South Plains Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South Plains Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

SPFI opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 20.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 15,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $617,398.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,529,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,273.32. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

