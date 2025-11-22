806 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. BNP Paribas lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.53.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $260.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $316.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.