96,409 Shares in Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the first quarter worth about $2,403,000. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $871,500,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

FLG stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Flagstar Bank, National Association ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLG. Citigroup upped their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

