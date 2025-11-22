AbbVie Inc. $ABBV is Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824,104 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $765,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

ABBV opened at $236.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.22. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

