AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.85.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $236.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.81 and a 200-day moving average of $205.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.31 billion, a PE ratio of 112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

