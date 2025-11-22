ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Buys Shares of 3,038 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $257.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.55 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.16. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently -402.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

