ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Invests $233,000 in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 17.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 143.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 5.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zephirin Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Arete raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.43. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $149.51.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

