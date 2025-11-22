ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Purchases New Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,702 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 139.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after buying an additional 33,027 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.9%

DB stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.