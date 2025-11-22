ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Purchases Shares of 1,659 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 96,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 123.3% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $319.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.69 and its 200 day moving average is $316.94. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $622.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

