ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Hendrick purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.14 per share, for a total transaction of $108,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at $548,131.04. This trade represents a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $65,097.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,459.35. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares valued at $1,889,171. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $223.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The firm had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

