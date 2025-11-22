AGP Franklin LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

AGP Franklin LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.7% of AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,979,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715,895 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.3% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 56,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of D opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.82%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

