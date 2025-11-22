Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,764 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $262,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $257.39 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.55 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -402.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.75.
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
