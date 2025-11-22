Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,227,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,549 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,097,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $299.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $306.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

