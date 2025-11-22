AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 5,686 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE JNJ opened at $203.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $206.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average of $171.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

