AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $287.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.45 and its 200 day moving average is $271.08. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

