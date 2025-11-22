AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 1,872 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Concord Asset Management LLC VA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 578,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,302,000 after purchasing an additional 64,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $202.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $208.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

