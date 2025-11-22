AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 30,308 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 181,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 329,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,952 shares of company stock worth $58,896,009. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $299.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.98 and a 200 day moving average of $213.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $306.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

