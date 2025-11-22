Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

AMZN opened at $220.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

