Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $220.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. President Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.