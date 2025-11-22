Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

