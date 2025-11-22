Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Boosted by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Clark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $220.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.72. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

