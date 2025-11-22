Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 23,951.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $447.55 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.14 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.29.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.